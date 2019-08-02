Winner of the Bentleys 'big' art prize is announced

LOOK WHO WON: Art judge Angela Parr and Richmond Dairies staff Jess Munro viewing the winning Richmond Dairies Acquisition Prize at the Bentley Hall.

LOOK WHO WON: Art judge Angela Parr and Richmond Dairies staff Jess Munro viewing the winning Richmond Dairies Acquisition Prize at the Bentley Hall. Susanna Freymark

ART judge Angela Parr said the winner of the Richmond Dairies Acquisition Prize at the Bentley Art Prize was a stand out landscape drawn using coloured pastels.

"Pastels are a difficult medium to use because if you make an error, its hard to cover up," Ms Parr said,

The winning entry titled Second Chance by artist Liz Slater from Gulmarrad, sees her win $1250, one of the most lucrative art prizes in the region.

The Australian landscape section had 27 entries and this year's winning entry is headed to the UK.

Richmond Dairies representative Jess Munro said Longlea Farm in the UK was where Richmond Dairies started and the painting would go there.

Art judge Angela Parr, Bentley Art Prize organiser Helen Trustum and Richmond Dairies staff Jess Munro with the winning Richmond Dairies Acquisiton Prize worth $1250 by artist Liz Slater titled Second Chance. Susanna Freymark

Ms Trustum said the artist Ms Slater had won a BAP prize before but this was her first time winning the big prize.

Ms Parr judged many of the sections at the BAP and said it wasn't an easy task with 640 entries this year.

"Being an art judge is thrilling and terrifying in the same moment," she said.

"It's like holding a tiger by the tail."

Visitors can make up their own mind on Saturday and Sunday where the art works can be viewed at Bentley Hall.

The Col Sullivan Tribute Drawing section has 13 entries and the winner will be announced on Saturday, August 3. The Reg Hartley award will also be revealed and presented by Mr Hartley's children.

Official opening is at 1pm on Saturday, August 3 at Bentley Hall with guest speaker Dr Ray Randle who grew up in Bentley and is an orthopaedic surgeon at John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast. He lives in Rock Valley.

Public viewing on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm plus and on Sunday 9 am to 3 pm.

More details at bentleyartprize.com.au