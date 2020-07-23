Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina Shire Council's July ordinary meeting was broadcast online.
Ballina Shire Council's July ordinary meeting was broadcast online.
News

Winner and losers: $100,000 donated by Ballina council

Javier Encalada
23rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire council has confirmed around $100,000 worth of donations to community organisations and capital works for sports groups for this financial year.

The decision, taken at this week’s council meeting, includes more than $77,000 for community and arts groups, and more than $22,000 for sports groups.

While some got the full amount required and others received nothing, many organisations were only met half way.

The full list of donations was:

Capital Works for Sports

• Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club: Improvements to mountain bike tracks. 10,000 requested and full amount approved.

  • Ballina Croquet Inc: Costs relocation and formation of a regional croquet centre at Cawarra Park. $5000 requested and $0 approved. Council advised that “confirmation as to the preferred site is required prior to considering this request.”
  • Ballina Hockey Club: Installation of electricity at the club $10,764 requested and $10,000 approved (maximum allowed).
  • Alstonville Croquet Club Inc: Purchase of a rainwater tank for the club: $945 requested, full amount approved.
  • Wardell and District Tennis Club Inc: Replace lights at the club: $2000 requested and full amount approved. Council will be undertaking these works.

Community Donations – Financial Assistance Program

  • Women in Super Mother’s Day Classic: Purchase new banners for event: $1600 requested and $800 approved.
  • Ballina Hospital Auxiliary: Venue hire and promotion of the Annual Craft Show (Ballina Jockey Club): $2500 requested and $1200 approved.
  • Lennox Arts Board Inc: Venue hire at Lennox Community Centre for cultural events throughout the year. $3600 requested and $1800 approved.
  • Lennox Head Playgroup: Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre for playgroup meetings and incidentals. $3380 requested and $1700 approved.
  • Cancer Council NSW: Venue hire at Kentwell Community Centre for cancer support group

meetings. $1101 requested and $550 approved.

  • Ballina RSL Lighthouse Day Club: Venue hire at Richmond Room for meetings. $2408 requested and $1200 approved.
  • Lions Club of Ballina Inc (Lioness Club Ballina Kings): Venue hire at Richmond Room for

meetings. $2,915 requested and full amount approved.

  • Lennox Head Residents’ Association Inc (Heritage Committee): Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre meetings. $700 requested and $350 approved.
  • Lismore Symphony Orchestra: Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre for ‘Proms by the Beach’ event. $5196 requested and $740 approved.
  • Lifeball: Venue hire BISC and purchase of new equipment. $2500 requested and $1750 approved.
  • Dancing in the Dark (Rob Mackerras): Venue hire at Lennox Head Community Centre and Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre for classes. $3141 requested and $0 approved.
  • Alstonville Plateau Physical Culture: Venue hire at Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre for classes: $5520 requested and $0 approved.
  • Lennox Head Residents Assoc Inc: Venue hire at CWA Lennox Head for

meetings and purchase a new computer. Requested venue hire $261 and extra $1901. $261 approved.

  • Lennox Head Residents Assoc Inc (Boomerang Bags Commitee): Venue hire at CWA Hall Lennox Head plus sewing machine maintenance. Requested $300 for machine maintenance and $1100 for venue hire. $450 approved.
  • Lions Club of Lennox Head: Costs associated with fundraising for charity groups. $1765 requested and $900 approved.
  • Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue Inc: Consumables for rescue vehicles. $3000 requested and full amount approved.
  • Ballina Jet Boat Surf Rescue Inc: Insurance and renewals for rescue vehicles. $7000 requested and full amount approved.
  • Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter: Purchase shipping container for storage. $1000 requested and $0 approved.
  • Ballina Schools Historical Society: Costs associated with launching the school’s new museum: $1000 requested and $0 approved.
  • Cerebral Palsy Alliance – Alstonville: Purchase equipment and resources. $4114 requested and $0 approved.
  • East Ballina Lions Club Inc: Provide portable toilets for the Canal Road market site. $5000 requested and $3500 approved.
  • Tintenbar School of Arts Inc: Painting the new veranda extension at the Tintenbar Community Hall. $7381 requested and $4000 approved.
  • Lennox Head Landcare: Provide heavy duty mower and whipper snipper. $400 requested and full amount approved.
  • Wardell Recreation Ground: Management Purchase new zero turn mower (petrol) $21,500, Granting subject to report. Council is considering whether it should take over management of this facility.
  • Ballina Ministers Association Inc: Costs associated with running the Riverside Carols event in 2020: $5000 requested and approved.
  • Air Force Association Ballina Branch Inc: Hire of shelter and chairs for anniversary

events. $0 approved as event has been cancelled.

• Our Kids: Council to provide temporary fencing for Our Kids Day Out event. $1000 requested and $500 approved.

  • Pearces Creek Public Hall Inc: Annual insurance costs for the Hall. $3931 requested and $1000 approved.
  • Riding for the Disabled Ballina Branch: Volunteers to attend State training

workshops. $3000 requested and approved.

  • Alstonville Baptist Church: Costs associated with running the Christmas on the Plateau event. $6000 requested and $5000 approved.
  • Lennox Head Combined Sports Assoc Carols Committee: Costs associated with running the

Lennox Head Christmas Carols event. $6000 requested and $5000 approved.

  • Ballina Shire Concert Band: Replenishing the Band’s music library. $950 requested and approved.
  • Wollongbar Progress Assoc Inc: Purchase chairs and a trolley for the Wollongbar Hall. $5308 requested and $3000 approved.
  • Mental Health Support Group: Supply of electricity to the group’s shed: $5000 requested and full amount approved.
  • Alstonville Plateau Historical Society: Council rates for Crawford House (2020/21). $4784 requested and approved in full.
  • TS Lismore Naval Reserve Cadets Inc: Council rates for 26 Endeavour Close (2020/21). $9324 requested but $0 approved.
  • Ballina and District Historical Society Inc: Council rates (2020/21) and electricity for Ballina District Museum (Pimlico Hall). Ordinary rate and OSSM. $1210 requested and approved.
  • Ballina Coastcare Inc: Shelving, branding and weather cover for trailer. $3532 requested and $1800 approved.
  • Rous Mill & District Memorial Hall Inc: Building/Liability insurance for hall and

replacing door locks on three access doors. $3476 requested and $2000 approved.

  • Lennox Head Residents Assoc Inc (Coastcare Committee): Purchase tools, materials for maintaining amenities. $1200 requested and $600 approved.
  • Rous Mill Recreation Reserve: Costs associated with developing a picnic

area at the reserve: $1409 requested and approved.

  • Lennox Head Alstonville Surf: Life Saving Club Waste disposal from the Club. $2080 requested but $0 approved.
  • North Coast Academy of Sport: Costs associated with education workshops for athletes and coaches. $1000 requested and full amount approved.
  • Community Social Group Sewing: Venue hire at Northlakes Community Centre to hold meetings. $913 requested and $500 approved.

ballina shire council council donations northern rivers community news northern rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW

    19 new cases of COVID in NSW
    • 23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two women assaulted while out walking in Casino

        premium_icon Two women assaulted while out walking in Casino

        News POLICE hare asking for public assistance after two women were sexually touched while walking on separate incidents.

        Grandmother couldn’t remember crashes after taking meds

        premium_icon Grandmother couldn’t remember crashes after taking meds

        News Goonellabah woman “horrified” to learn of Christmas Day crashes

        RARE GEM: Grand, heritage hotel at Ballina could be yours

        premium_icon RARE GEM: Grand, heritage hotel at Ballina could be yours

        News THIS is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have your own piece of Northern Rivers...

        Why the Betoota Advocate picks on us so much

        premium_icon Why the Betoota Advocate picks on us so much

        News Hippies, yuppies, nimbies, anti-vaxxers, 5G protesters and celebs ‒ it’s like...