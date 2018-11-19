Menu
Yalumba, Y Series, Riesling, 2018.
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: When you're thirsty, but need to be thrifty

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
19th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

Normally we check in with value wines just after the silly season, but these wines may give you some ideas to save a few dollars when money seems to evaporate.

YALUMBA Y SERIES RIESLING, 2018

From the Barossa region. This is a fine varietal expression with tight minerally limes but cheeky too, with a kiss of musk sweetness and green tropical melon. Finishes clean and racy. Bound to be found much cheaper at major stockists. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $15 Alc: 11.5%

Wickham's Road, Gippsland Pinot Noir, 2018.
WICKHAM'S ROAD, GIPPSLAND PINOT NOIR, 2018

From the talented team at Hoddles Creek. Classic pinot noir cherry and light bramble nose with a hint of orange peel and an earthy edge. Silky up front and fruit driven with a finish of even, fine tannin. A touch on the generous side, but that's forgivable. Bargain. See HoddlesCreek.com.au. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $19 Alc: 13.2%

Kalleske, Clarry's GSM, 2017.
KALLESKE CLARRY'S GSM, 2017

A classic Barossa blend of grenache, shiraz and mataro. Filled with juicy red fruits, chocolate and a peppery herbal flourish. Steps lightly and assuredly, considering its heritage. Keep your eye out, it'll probably be under $20. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $21 Alc: 14.5%

vinonotebook.com

