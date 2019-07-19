WINE REVIEW: Little bird tells why Yarra Valley so good

Caroline Mooney is owner and winemaker at Yarra Valley's Bird On A Wire. With a focus on Yarra Valley heroes: chardonnay, pinot noir and shiraz, she also produces a special marsanne. Not one to rest on her laurels, the born-and-bred local has just become general manager of the family farm, the Yarra Valley Dairy.

CHARDONNAY, 2016

Bright, gold colour with almost green highlights. Medium - with stonefruit, grapefruit and creamy oak aromas lead to a precise wine with fleshy fruit wrapped around a crisp acid minerally spine. An age-worthy chardonnay at a handy price point. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP: $40 Alc: 13.5%

MARSANNE, 2014

Marsanne can be crisp and lifted in youth before ageing to a rich complex white wine. This combines youthful floral and maturing nutty aromas with honeysuckle tinged sweetness. Weighty palate. Savoury elements with ginger, honeysuckle and stonefruit depth. A powerful expression. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $35 Alc: 14.2%

PINOT NOIR, 2018

Beautifully perfumed with exotic spices and cherry skin. The palate exhibits richer Yarra red fruits while still offering 'pinosity' with elegance. Crunchy and lifted, fanning out of flavours to a tightly woven finish. Delicious. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $55 Alc: 13.2%