Wine producers can apply for $100,000 grant

ELIGIBLE wine producers with cellar doors attracting visitors to wine regions can apply for a grant of up to $100,000.

The Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grant (Cellar Door Grants) is if producers have made rebatable sales in excess of $1.207 million in the 2018-19 year.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, explained the $10 million Cellar Door Grant was part of the changes introduced to Wine Equalisation Tax (WET) rebates in the 2018-19 year.

Mr Clark said the grant was aimed at companies that had their own cellar doors and were attracting visitors to regions, hence physical sales at cellar doors were part of the grant determination criteria.

"The Australian Government, through the $50 million Package, has committed significant funds to promoting Australian wine overseas and to building tourism and export capacity and capability within the wine sector - this package is another aspect of that strategy,” he said.

Mr Clark urged wine producers to lodge their applications before applications close at the end of September.

To be eligible for a Cellar Door Grant, applicants must:

be a wine producer

have made at least $1,207,000 (GST exclusive) in sales of rebatable wine in the relevant financial year

have accrued rebatable domestic cellar door sales in excess of any such sales used to meet the $1,207,000 (GST exclusive) threshold in the relevant financial year

have paid the WET on all eligible sales used as part of the application

have owned or leased a physical cellar door in Australia in the relevant financial year and/or their related entity/ies have owned or leased a physical cellar door in Australia in the relevant financial year, and

have a liquor licence valid in the relevant financial year.

Applications for grants for the 2018-19 financial year, will close at 5pm (ACST) on September 30 2019.

Applications received after the closing time will not be considered.

Information on the grants, eligibility criteria, and how to apply can be found at: www.wineaustralia.com/wine-tourism-and-cellar-door-grants.