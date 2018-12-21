Windy night to be followed by scorching hot day
GUSTS of up to 70km/h, lightning and a little bit of rain made for a dramatic night on the Northern Rivers.
In Lismore, around midnight, the wind peaked at 52km/h, with gusts of 69km/h, and the temperature was still a very warm 27C.
Ballina and Cape Byron also recorded wind gusts of 59km/h overnight.
A storm went around Lismore, but Casino and Evans Head did receive some rain, with 6mm and 9mm respectively.
Thankfully, the wind has died down this morning, but there is still a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast.
It's also going to be very hot today -- at 6.30am it was already 24C in Lismore and we can expected temperatures to hit 40C in some parts of the region.
These are the forecast temperatures for our major towns:
- Lismore: 38C
- Ballina: 34C
- Casino: 40C
- Byron Bay: 31C
- Evans Head: 35C
- Kyogle: 40C.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a chance of a storm this afternoon, "possible severe". We're keeping our fingers crossed.