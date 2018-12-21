Windy night to be followed by scorching hot day

It's going to hit 40C in some parts of the Northern Rivers.

GUSTS of up to 70km/h, lightning and a little bit of rain made for a dramatic night on the Northern Rivers.

In Lismore, around midnight, the wind peaked at 52km/h, with gusts of 69km/h, and the temperature was still a very warm 27C.

Ballina and Cape Byron also recorded wind gusts of 59km/h overnight.

A storm went around Lismore, but Casino and Evans Head did receive some rain, with 6mm and 9mm respectively.

Thankfully, the wind has died down this morning, but there is still a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast.

It's also going to be very hot today -- at 6.30am it was already 24C in Lismore and we can expected temperatures to hit 40C in some parts of the region.

These are the forecast temperatures for our major towns:

Lismore: 38C

Ballina: 34C

Casino: 40C

Byron Bay: 31C

Evans Head: 35C

Kyogle: 40C.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a chance of a storm this afternoon, "possible severe". We're keeping our fingers crossed.