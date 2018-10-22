Menu
WINDY CITY CITY: Australia's number one ranked squash player and former Evans Head resident Ryan Cuskelly has won the US Chicago Open comprehensively beating Cesar Salazar 11-5 11-6 11-3 in the final.
WINDY CITY CITY: Australia's number one ranked squash player and former Evans Head resident Ryan Cuskelly has won the US Chicago Open comprehensively beating Cesar Salazar 11-5 11-6 11-3 in the final.
Windy city win for Cuskelly

Alison Paterson
22nd Oct 2018 4:00 PM
FORMER Evans Head squash player Ryan Cuskelly has won the Chicago Open comprehensively beating Cesar Salazar 11-5 11-6 11-3 in the final.

In the United States on Sunday (Monday AEST), Cuskelly, 31, won the US$28,000 purse from the 30-year-old Mexican player after the latter won an exhausting five game semi-final against his twin brother Arturo, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8.

Earlier in the event which is officially known as the $28,000 Men's Walker & Dunlop / Hussain Family Chicago Open 2018, Life Time Athletic Vernon Hills, Cuskelly dominated long-time rival Egyptian dynamo Mostafa Asal 12-10, 11-7, 11-2.

In April Cuskelly was paired with Australian Cameron Pilley for the Commonwealth Games and were seeded at the top of the competition heading into the Games after clinching the Doubles World Championship in Manchester last year.

Cuskelly was awarded the Squash Australia Player of the Year 2017

But they made a shock exit from the men's doubles quarter-finals round after being unable to overcome an emotional sudden-death decider against English duo Darryl Selby and Adrian Waller.

