Winds whip up fires across parts of northern NSW

Several fires are burning across northern NSW this afternoon.Photo: Scott Powick

A NUMBER of fires have broken out across parts of northern NSW this afternoon.

NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Ben Shepherd said today marks the first total fire ban day for the Far North Coast this fire season.

It’s also the first day of the season the region has seen notable fire activity.

Mr Shepherd said none of the fires were currently posing any risk to property, as of about 2.45pm.

Four fires are currently burning in the Tenterfield Shire.

“They have got a couple of fires that have kicked off this afternoon in the wind,” Mr Shepherd said.

“At this stage they’re confident they’ll have these fires contained in the coming hours.

“At this stage nothing’s posing any threat.

“They have got aviation support on one of those fires.”

He said the current strong winds were expected to remain tomorrow and to ease into Sunday.

Rural Fire Service crews are also currently investigating a bushfire on Yabbra Rd at Yabbra in the Kyogle Shire.

A spokeswoman for the RFS Northern Rivers branch said the fire was believed to be “burning against the wind” which would assist to slow it down.

But she said some of the blaze was burning in “inaccessible terrain” so residents may see smoke in that area for a few days.

According to the RFS Fires Near Me map, there is also an out-of-control bushfire on Deep Creek Rd at Mallanganee, also in the Kyogle Shire.

The four fires burning in the Tenterfield Shire include a burn off on Jubullum St in Tabulam and bushfires at Red Rock Rd in Boorook and in Tenterfield and a grass fire on Yellow Gully Rd in Dalman.

A bushfire on Broadwater Evans Head Rd at Broadwater is listed as being under control.

The region is subject to a total fire ban today.