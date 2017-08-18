Winds fanning flames of bushfires

HOT STUFF: The Rural Fire Service are urging land owners not to burn off as strong winds and causing many hazard burns to lose control.

FRIDAY'S strong westerly winds have fanned the flames of several burn-offs and fire-fighters are urging landowners to not burn off.

Although temperatures have dropped slightly, dry conditions and strong winds are converting hazard burns into bushfire.

Rural Fire Service Duty officer Inspector Boyd Townsend said crews have just arrived on scene at a fire at West Wiangaree, north of Kyogle.

Insp Townsend said he was currently waiting on a situation report.

"Three trucks have been dispatched from Kyogle and surrounds,” he said.

"In the Northern Rivers we are still working on the Peacock Creek fire and are organising some earth-moving equipment to put in containment lines.”

The NSW RFS Fires Near Me website reports the Peacock Creek fire is around 100Ha in size.

"A pile of rubbish is also buring at Cross Rd, Numulgi, but with the strong winds we are encouraging people not to light hazard burns today, he said.

"We have 50kmh winds at Casino, so I expect we are in for a busy afternoon.”