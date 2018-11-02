Window cleaners trapped 35 floors up

Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.

TWO window cleaners are trapped 35 floors up on a high-rise tower in the Melbourne CBD.

The pair can be seen clinging to the gantry outside the Spring Street building in the city's northern end.

At least seven fire trucks and several police vehicles have attended as the men wait to be rescued.

Pictures from news helicopters show several Melbourne Fire Brigade workers inside the building attempting to stabilise the platform before they can reel in the trapped pair.

The weather in Melbourne is hot and windy and it's believed the men were caught off guard by swirly conditions.

#BREAKING: Window cleaners are trapped on a highrise building in Melbourne after high winds swept through the city, @Christineahern is first on the scene. #9Today pic.twitter.com/qGlErOejxa — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 1, 2018

"Technicians are working to free two workers who became trapped on a gantry outside the 35th floor of a Spring Street building," a spokesperson for the MFB said.

"Please avoid the area and ensure roads are clear for emergency services."

Spring Street, home to the Victorian Parliament building, has been closed off as the rescue efforts continue.

