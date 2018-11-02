Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.
Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.
Breaking

Window cleaners trapped 35 floors up

by Rohan Smith
2nd Nov 2018 8:42 AM

TWO window cleaners are trapped 35 floors up on a high-rise tower in the Melbourne CBD.

The pair can be seen clinging to the gantry outside the Spring Street building in the city's northern end.

At least seven fire trucks and several police vehicles have attended as the men wait to be rescued.

Pictures from news helicopters show several Melbourne Fire Brigade workers inside the building attempting to stabilise the platform before they can reel in the trapped pair.

The weather in Melbourne is hot and windy and it's believed the men were caught off guard by swirly conditions.

"Technicians are working to free two workers who became trapped on a gantry outside the 35th floor of a Spring Street building," a spokesperson for the MFB said.

"Please avoid the area and ensure roads are clear for emergency services."

Spring Street, home to the Victorian Parliament building, has been closed off as the rescue efforts continue.

More to come.

rohan.smith1@news.com.au | @ro_smith

editors picks high rise melbourne trapped window cleaner

Top Stories

    Fire at Alstonville main street shop

    Fire at Alstonville main street shop

    News QUICK action from firefighters early this morning prevented the blaze from spreading to other businesses.

    Survivor relives horrific house fire ordeal

    premium_icon Survivor relives horrific house fire ordeal

    News Community rallies behind men who "lost it all" in Lennox house fire

    'Consumers need protecting from UM': Health experts

    premium_icon 'Consumers need protecting from UM': Health experts

    Business Health organisations seek to "protect consumers from the group”

    'Skin you alive': Neighbour punched, stomped on in dispute

    premium_icon 'Skin you alive': Neighbour punched, stomped on in dispute

    Crime Lismore victim underwent surgery for a punctured lung

    Local Partners