WIND WARNING: Thousands of NSW homes without power

THOUSANDS of homes and businesses around NSW are without power as damaging winds whip parts of the state.

A cold front began moving across southern NSW early today, with gusts of more than 100km/h recorded in some areas including Thredbo and Cooma.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Illawarra, Snowy Mountains, and sections of the South Coast and Central Tablelands.

A second cold front is expected to cross NSW on Friday and Saturday.

The strong winds have already brought down trees and branches over power lines.

Endeavour Energy said it was working to restore power to nearly 3700 properties across the Southern Highlands, Blue Mountains and South Coast.

Almost 100 electrical hazards have been reported today, with crews patrolling those areas to ensure safety.

