Wind warning for the North Coast

A south to southeasterly change that affected southern parts of the coast yesterday will move along the northern coast today. Meanwhile, winds will shift to the northeast in the south with a ridge extending from a high pressure system over the northeastern Tasman Sea. Patrick Gorbunovs

IT might be hot but strong winds along the coast this morning could make beaches a tad unpleasant.

A strong wind warning for the Byron coast has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning.

Coastal waters north of Yamba will experience winds up to 30 knots from the north to northeast, mainly this morning.

There is a combined sea and swell up to 3m.

The Bureau also warns that maximum wind gusts can be 40% stronger than warnings and waves can be up to twice the height.

