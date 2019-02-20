Menu
Cyclone Oma off the Queensland coast.
Weather

Wind warning as Oma looms

20th Feb 2019 9:57 AM
A MARINE wind warning has been issued for the Queensland coast with the possibility of higher winds as Cyclone Oma moves southeast.

Seasonal high tides this week are also washing along the coasts, along Moreton Bay and affecting the mouth of the Logan River.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas.

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

The next warning will be issued by 5:00 pm EST Wednesday.

