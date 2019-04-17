Wind restricts the use of race tactics

Trailer sailors Spudgun, left, and Shades of Grey with the fast approaching Commodore coming towards them during a Richmond River Sailing Club event last weekend.

AN overcast day greeted Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club sailors for their third last club championship race of the season.

The wind was from the south-west with a prediction to go south-east so a south-east course was set, with a start just off Grant Street in Ballina.

Unfortunately the wind mostly stayed south-west, which meant there were no works directly upwind all day.

That meant most of the subtleties of race tactics didn't come into play.

Basically it was a drag race around the buoys, which tended to favour the faster boats in all divisions regardless of their yardsticks (handicaps).

Later in the race some strong squalls came through with gusts up to about 20 knots, making for some exhilarating speeds.

All was looking good until the lead boats in each class finished, and with that the wind completely died.

That left the slower boats in each division out on the course adrift.

Some race officials decided they had had enough as well and called an end to the race - causing some consternation.

With some tweaking from the handicapper, peace was restored and the club looks forward to the next club championship race April 28.

RESULTS

Results from Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club competition at Ballina on Sunday:

Monohulls: 1 Graham Hams in Alter Ego; 2 Cameron Delaney in Hamin' it Up; 3 Des Mayblom in Olde Golde.

Gennakers: 1 Mike Wiley and Tara Goodey in Mr Bond; 2 Baz Bradford and Francine Gloerfelt-Tarp in Trade Secret; 3 Brendan and Tom McKeown in Toxic.

Catamarans: 1 Phill Robbins in Ozpray; 2 Jonathan Horsley and Martine Borrack in 2 Foot Extra; 3 Col Woodbry in Shore Thing.

Trailer sailors: 1 Graeme Fleming in Inci Winci; 2 Andrew McInnes in Shades of Grey; 3 Col Hinwood in Run Rabbit Run.