Winch mission: Crewman severy injured

Earlier today The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter conducted a primary winch mission 30 nautical miles east of Ballina to a bulk carrier.

A male crewman had sustained a serious injury to his wrist requiring urgent medical evacuation from the vessel.

The Helicopter Critical Care paramedic was winched onto the vessel to treat and stabilise the patient before they were both winch extricated.

The patient has been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

He was in a stable condition.