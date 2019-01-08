Win with a twist at Ballina

ALL SMILES: Summerland Singles winner Ben Twist with Ryan Bester after the final at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

Mitchell Craig

CURRENT Australian bowler Ben Twist won the $12,600 Summerland Singles final for the first time after a 21-11 win over Canadian international Ryan Bester.

Twist, 28, was always going to be hard to beat once he got past Australian captain Barrie Lester on Saturday before finals on Sunday.

"I've been here a few times and I wasn't sure if I was going to come back this year,” Twist said. "I have family in Brisbane and I thought 'bugger it, I may as well come down and have a game'.

"I'm glad I did in the end and it's always good to kick-start the year with a win.

"Ryan is always at the pointy end of these tournaments. He's a class act and he beat me a few times last year so it's nice to get one back on him.”

Twist beat defending champion and pairs partner David Ferguson in the round of 16.

They played together in the pairs last week and were the 2017 champions.

He paid tribute to his father Jeff Twist who was a former finalist at the event.

"Dad lost the final a few years ago and this was one that he always wanted to get,” Twist said.

"He never won it in the end so I'm really glad that I got it.

"He was home watching it on a live stream so he would have been really happy with that.”

Twist went beat Clinton Bailey 21-14 in the quarter-final and Beenleigh bowler Dale McWhinney 21-18 in his semi-final.

"I played juniors with Dale's older brother Dean and he was only about five years old then,” Twist said.

"He's about six inches taller than me now and I'm starting to feel a bit old now at these events.”

Bester went back to the Gold Coast with more prizemoney after winning the pairs with Sean Baker last week.

He won the singles in 2015 and was runner-up the previous year.