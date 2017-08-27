Win the ultimate booklovers weekend

John Safran talks at the Feros Care Marquee at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.

WE ALL think we have a book or two in us.

Divulge a sneak peak of your big story for a chance to win a prize pack that any book lover would drool over.

Feros Care is hosting the Write Your Next Chapter competition to celebrate its fifth year as a major sponsor of Byron Writers Festival.

Entering is simple: drop a book title in six words or less about your next chapter, defining the best life you aspire to.

Peter Helliar's is "How I Fixed Climate Change and Calories”; Clementine Ford's is "Nevertheless, She Won”; and Merlinda Bobis' is simply "Kindness”.

The prize includes:

A three day double pass to the 2018 Byron Bay Writers Festival

$400 Webjet voucher

Two nights' Byron Bay accommodation.

An opening night double pass and 10 author-signed books

