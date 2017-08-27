Win the ultimate booklovers weekend

24°
JASMINE BURKE
| 27th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
John Safran talks at the Feros Care Marquee at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.
John Safran talks at the Feros Care Marquee at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017. Marc Stapelberg

WE ALL think we have a book or two in us.

Divulge a sneak peak of your big story for a chance to win a prize pack that any book lover would drool over.

Feros Care is hosting the Write Your Next Chapter competition to celebrate its fifth year as a major sponsor of Byron Writers Festival.

Entering is simple: drop a book title in six words or less about your next chapter, defining the best life you aspire to.

Peter Helliar's is "How I Fixed Climate Change and Calories”; Clementine Ford's is "Nevertheless, She Won”; and Merlinda Bobis' is simply "Kindness”.

The prize includes:

  • A three day double pass to the 2018 Byron Bay Writers Festival
  • $400 Webjet voucher
  • Two nights' Byron Bay accommodation.
  • An opening night double pass and 10 author-signed books

Enter as many times as you like here.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers art northern rivers literature write your next chapter

