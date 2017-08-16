Win The Kitchen Kart to help school kids eat more veges

Less than one in 10 kids get the recommended about of daily vege.

Nestlé Healthy Active Kids program is giving primary schools across the country the chance to win The Kitchen Kart.

Valued at $25,000, the fully-equipped, mobile teaching kitchen, will help teachers to deliver nutrition and cooking education, with the ability to hold classes in a hall, classroom, or even in the garden.

Teachers, parents and community members have just three weeks to nominate a school to win The Kitchen Kart, with the winning entrant also receiving $1,000 to go towards keeping their own family healthy and active.

The Nestlé Healthy Active Kids program, developed in collaboration with the Australian Institute of Sport, provides teachers with free, curriculum-based resources, online recipes and also provides tools and activities for parents to help children live a healthier life.

Nestlé Market Nutritionist, Megan Darragh, said that when kids are eating vegetables, they are most likely having them at dinner but there are lots of opportunities for kids to be eating vegetables at lunch and as snacks throughout the day.

"While 83% of children are consuming some vegetables, they are not eating enough day-to-day,” Ms Darragh said.

Other research Nestlé Healthy Active Kids have conducted has also found that 80% of Australian parents agree that getting their kids involved in cooking makes their children more likely to try different foods.

"Every child is different and finding out what vegetables kids do and don't like is an ongoing process. Talking to kids about vegetables, trialling them in different ways, such as grating veggies into spaghetti Bolognese or savoury muffins and getting kids involved in the kitchen can be a great way to familiarise children with new vegetables, or ones they don't usually like to eat,” Ms Darragh said.

Nestlé Oceania Head of Wellness, Katrina Koutoulas, said the Kitchen Kart competition, provides a unique opportunity for students to put what they learn in class into practice.

How to enter:

Parents, teachers, family and friends can nominate a primary school to win The Kitchen Kart (and win $1,000 for their own family) by visiting the Nestlé Healthy Active Kids website - www.healthyactivekids.com.au.

Each entry must answer: In 50 words or less, tell us how your nominated school can encourage a healthier generation of kids?

The competition is now open and runs until 11.59pm Friday September 1.