Win the fashion stakes with Vinnies on Cup Day

FASHION STAKES: Fashionistas and gentleman of the turf can snap up a unique and stylish outfit when you shop at Vinnies ahead of Cup Day.

FASHION STAKES: Fashionistas and gentleman of the turf can snap up a unique and stylish outfit when you shop at Vinnies ahead of Cup Day. Supplied

RACING fashionistas and gentleman of the turf keen on winning the fashion stakes this Melbourne Cup should check out their local opportunity shop.

Not only can you snap up some stylish items for next to nothing, you can be sure the suits, frocks, shoes, handbag, hats, fascinators and other accessories will make your outfit stunning and unique.

According to St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast Executive Officer Michael Timbrell, Vinnies shops around the North Coast are gearing up to help people track down a bargain outfit for Melbourne Cup functions or workplace fun.

"Whatever your plans for the big race on 7th November, you can deck yourself out in style and on a minimal budget at Vinnies," he said.

"Our shops throughout the North Coast have an array of good quality women's and men's clothing at affordable prices."

Mr Timbrell said shopping at Vinnies is a win-win decision.

"It gives quality clothing a second life, reduces the amount of waste going to landfill and generates funds to help St Vincent de Paul Society support local families and individuals in need," he said.

"There are beautiful dresses and skirts, stylish hats, great shoes and plenty of men's shirts, ties, jackets and suits (and) instead of spending up on clothes you might only wear once or twice, why not pick up a Melbourne Cup outfit that costs around $20 and leaves you with surplus funds to spend on other festivities?".

With Melbourne Cup fever in mind, local Vinnies shops have been keeping an eye out for suitable race day attire, Mr Timbrell said.

"Volunteer staff will be happy to assist shoppers find the most stylish bargains," he said.

Vinnies opshops can be found in many areas including: Alstonville, Ballina, Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay, Casino, Kyogle, Lennox Head, Lismore, McLean, Mullumbimby and Nimbin.

More volunteers are always welcome at Vinnies shops and the Conferences that coordinate support such as food vouchers, electricity subsidies and referrals to specialist services.