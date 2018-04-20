Win shows Robbo is back

BACK WITH A BANG: Mark Robinson has made a successful return to V8 Dirt Modifieds speedway racing this season after taking 12 months off.

LISMORE speedway driver Mark Robinson has been a force in his V8 Dirt Modifieds return this season, recently claiming top honours in the 5-Star Dirt Series points standings.

Robinson, 38, returned to the driver's seat of his NSW #9 Castrol Southside Truck Centre supported Troyer at the start of the 2017-18 season after a 12-month stint on the sidelines to focus on his business and family.

But he was quick to show his time away from the track would not hinder his results.

While his 5-Star Dirt Series campaign began in disappointing fashion when a racing incident in the NSW championship at Lismore Speedway while running fourth put him out of contention, he made amends in the Queensland event at Maryborough three weeks later, clinching the state title for the third time in his career.

Travelling to Moama for the Australian championship and the third 5 Star Dirt Series round, the three-time Australian champion put in a great effort, finishing as runner-up, less than a second behind the winner.

A fortnight later at Moana he started the Victorian title feature race from pole position and led for half of the 30 laps before losing the lead due to some confusion with the caution lights in the middle stages of the race.

He again finished second.

Despite not contesting the fifth and final Dirt Series round at Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, Robinson's consistency accumulated 497 points, 120 more than his nearest rival.

"There are so many people to share this series victory, without whom I wouldn't have been able to do it, including mum and dad (Faye and Steve) and my wife Chloe and the kids, and all of my amazing sponsors,” he said.

"Every single race meeting is such a team effort and it takes a lot of preparation from everyone, particularly in terms of time off work, to make it all happen, so I can't thank Robinson Motorsport enough.

"We set out to do about a dozen race meetings this season and overall it's been really positive for us.

"There's still a lot that we need to learn about the new car, but we were close in the NSW, Victorian and Australian titles and we put it all together in the Queensland title, so overall we're very happy.”

For his final appearance of the 2017-18 season, Robinson will return to Lismore Speedway on April 28 for the Autumn Cup.

Next season he plans to defend his 5-Star Dirt Series championship and compete in most title events.