Win passes to Wet 'n' Wild, Ballina pools, waterslide

WANT to win free passes to Wet 'n' Wild, the Ballina and Alstonville pools or the Ballina waterslide?

Then get involved in a discussion about your water usage habits with Ballina Shire Council.

National Water Week is coming up soon, and the council wants to talk to families about their water use.

By answering a few quick water usage questions online participants have the chance to win:

Double pass to Wet 'n' Wild

Ten-ticket pass to Ballina Memorial Pool and Alstonville Aquatic Centre

One-day ticket to Ballina Memorial Pool's Waterslide.

The council's manager of water and wastewater, Bridget Walker, said she hoped the competition would "start a conversation in local households to help our community become more aware of their water usage habits”.

"After all, it's a finite resource and we need to manage it carefully,” she said.

National Water Week (October 21-27) aims to inspire people, communities and organisations to work together to build community awareness and understanding around water related topics and challenges.

This year Ballina council has joined the cause to empower the local community and promote this year's theme - Water for me, water for all.

This theme encourages young people and the wider community to think about how they use water and how we can protect it for the future.

"The current NSW drought makes this year's Water Week message a timely one,” Ms Walker said.

"This year has shown water really is key to survival.

"All living things, including us, depend on water. We need it to drink, wash, cook, clean and grow food.”

To enter the council's Water Week competition visit ballinawater.com.au and complete the short online survey or visit our Customer Service Centre's Water Week display (October 15 - November 2).

Entries close Friday, November 2 and will be drawn on Monday, November 5.