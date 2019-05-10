Win may be good omen for Ensby

Latino Lover (front) keeps performing at the key moments.

Michael Batterham

BALLINA trainer Ethan Ensby celebrated a win at Murwill- umbah yesterday but may not contest the Trinity Lismore Cup Class 1 Hcp (1300m) today as he prepares for his first Group race at Doomben.

Latino Lover fended off "the chopping block” by winning a Benchmark 58 Hcp (2000m) at Murwillumbah.

The five-year-old gelding son of Street Cry won for the fourth time at his 34th start by almost a length-and-a-half from Angela's Beauty.

"It was a nice win,” Ensby said of the horse he also owns.

"Every time his head is on the chopping block and we're going to get rid of him he wins.

"We might have to tell him that every time.”

Just where he goes now though is up in the air.

Ensby also has talented stayers in Golden Valley and Fencourt, and doesn't want to run Latino Lover against them in upcoming meetings at Doomben and Beaudesert.

The young Ballina trainer had three runners at Lismore today - Missile Attack, Magari Gold and Baby Back Shak.

He believes Missile Attack will go close to winning as he hopes to qualify for a start in the Beef Week Cup. Magari Gold trialled well on the Gold Coast but he isn't expecting much from the first starter.

Baby Back Shak won't start in the Trinity Lismore Cup but Partnership will line up in the $140,000 Group 3 Rough Habit Plate (2000m) in Brisbane.

"He's a nice little horse and should run well on the weight and the barrier. He's definitely a lot better chance than the $81 they are betting,” Ensby said.

"If he runs well in this we'll run him in the Derby.”

Lismore Turf Club chairman Mark Oaten, his committee and club have been preparing for a Trinity Cup meeting where the feature race will have 12 runners after Ethan scratches Baby Back Shak.

"They (Trinity) have been sponsoring this meeting for a number of years,” Oaten said.