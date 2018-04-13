Win lands baseballers a spot in Australian titles

The Far North Coast Little League team who won a bronze medal at the Queensland State Titles.

A FAR North Coast Little League Baseball team won a bronze medal at Cairns when they competed in the Queensland State Championships.

They are now eligible to compete in the Australian Little League Championship held at Albert Park, Lismore, in June.

The winner of this tournament will go to America to represent Australia in the Little League World Series.

The team showed vast improvement in every game they played.

Competing against other regions that have 20 times more playing numbers, the FNC team never gave up and showed great fighting spirit even when they were down.

A very pleasing comment that came from other regions was that they wished their players had the fighting spirit of FNC.

This team created a new record for a FNC representative team with 17 home runs. Leading the way was Will Myers with six, followed by Wes Wilford with four, and Michael Maher and Angus Smyth with two each.

Jake Connolly, Riley Parsons and Lachlan O'Sullivan each scored one.

Strong pitching for the team came from Wes Wilford, Michael Maher and Riley Parsons, with great defensive work behind the plate from catchers Hamish Weeks and Lachlan Coe.

In defence, Christian Rosolen, Will Myers, Pat Heffernan and Jake Connolly were solid and the two youngest players, Mitchel Anderson and Lachlan O'Sullivan, showed vast improvement in their game.

The team came from the bottom of the pack to slip into fourth spot, then beat Brisbane West to advance to the bronze medal game.

In this game they came up against Brisbane North, which defeated FNC in the first game, 26-6. But FNC showed determination to come out 16-13 winners to earn a spot in the Australian Championships.

Head coach Danny O'Sullivan was extremely impressed with the team's spirit and development over the tournament.

He thanked Amie Weekes, scorer Julie Carrall and all the family members who travelled to Cairns to support the team.

Now the big commitment must come from all team members and all FNC coaching staff to bring the players up another level so they can compete at the Australian championships.

A lot of fundraising will need to be done as it will cost the team $22,000 to compete in the championships.