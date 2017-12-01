Get Falls tickets and a signed copy of Flume's album

CREATOR: Flume won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards for this album, plus eight Arias and three APRAs.

CREATOR: Flume won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards for this album, plus eight Arias and three APRAs.

AN online charity auction offering the last two tickets to the sold out New Year's Eve night at Falls Byron Bay plus an autographed copy of Flumes latest album, Skin, have failed to attract any bids so far.

Cunning Stunts, the team behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink events, is hosting the auction on e-Bay, as part of the second anniversary of the popular monthly parties.

Funds raised by the The December party and the Flume / Falls auction will go to You Have a Friend, a not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the homeless, marginalised, single parents and their children.

Each ticket to Falls Festival on December 31, courtesy of Secret Sounds, is worth $155.

Minimum bidding has been set at $400.

A Cunnings Stunts spokesperson confirmed that no bids had been recorded as of Friday morning.

"We are surprised and have emailed our subscribers this morning and we'll commence promotional advertising behind it to raise awareness and reach a broader audience," the Cunning Stunts spokesperson said.

"At this point we've only promoted this via your articles and a few Facebook posts."

Click here to submit a bid.

Cunning Stunts is hoping for bids to start arriving this weekend.

"We are hoping for some bids following this Sunday's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party, where we'll promote it on the microphone to our live audience."

The autographed album and the tickets to Falls Festival NYE will be up for auction on e-Bay until December 8.

Details of the auction are available via the Cunning Stunts website.

The market value of the autographed vinyl by Flume could be in the thousands, as the young Sydney producer won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards for this album, plus eight Arias and three APRAs.

The album's first single, Never Be Like You, was the top songs for 2016 at triple j Hottest 100.

The signed copy of the album by Harley Edward Streten - Flume's off-stage name - was sent in by his uncle Mark, who lives in the Byron Shire and is a fan of Nudge Nudge Wink Wink.