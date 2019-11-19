How you can win a river of cash

FESTIVITIES: River St shop owner Loni Peeters (second from left) get a visit from Ballina Chamber of Commerce's Mark Turner, Michael Lamantia and Deb Grant.

Javier Encalada

RIVER St businesses in Ballina will offer shoppers the chance to get their money back in cash.

Ballina Chamber of Commerce's Mark Turner unveiled a new event, designed to entice customers into their shops.

"The main goal is to encourage people to come and shop in River St, so someone will win the value of their shopping back in cash," he said.

Shops in River St identified by the promotional poster in their windows will offer an entry for every purchase.

It's encouraged that shoppers keep proof of their purchase in terms of cash sales to claim the prize.

"On December 12, at 7pm, we will draw the winner, and if the person is actually here in person when they name is drawn, they will win double their spending in cash," he said.

The cash prize has a limit of $500 on the purchase value, so the maximum possible cash prize for the winner could reach $1000 on the night.

"To enter you must get a ticket from a participating retailer and put in the barrel located at Wigmore Arcade on December 12," Mr Turner said.

"We also want to encourage the retailers and shop owners to get into the spirit of things, so we are offering $500 for the shop that decorates their front window the best, and we are hoping that they do extending trading hours on the day until at least 7pm.

"Around Wigmore Arcade on that day we will have a sausage sizzle from 5pm, Santa Claus with free photos by Ballina Print Place, there will be Christmas Carols and the Samba Blistass will offer some live entertainment.

"The chamber wants to give back to the retailers and we would like to do it again next year bigger and better. The upgrade will be finished by then so come and enjoy the place!"

Shop owners in River St have been granted special permission from Ballina Sire Council to have product stalls in the footpath at night only on December 12, free of charge, for those who don't have that permission already.

Chamber of Commerce's Deb Grant said musicians and performer interested in a night permit to busking on River Street on December 12 must contact Sandra Jackson at council.