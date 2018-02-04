Win a car while helping the children's hospital

You could be in the running for a new Mazda.

THERE wouldn't be too many people who'd say "no" to a brand new Mazda car, well none really.

That's why Woolworths stores across Queensland and Northern NSW are once again throwing their support behind the Children's Hospital Foundation with a Summer Raffle.

This will give Northern Rivers customers the chance to kick off the new year with a new car.

After raising $1.1million through the 2017 Summer Raffle, Woolworths stores in Queensland and Northern NSW are working hard to exceed this target and raise $1.2 million this year, to support sick kids through the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Northern Rivers customers can show their support by simply purchasing a $2 ticket in-store to go into the running to win one of ten amazing prizes worth over $293,000 including a brand-new Mazda CX9, CX5 or CX3, a $20,000 holiday through Flight Centre, a 2017 Sea-Doo GTI90 Jet Ski on a trailer or $10,000 in Woolworths Gift Cards.

Local Woolworths Group Manager, Elena Marshall said; "We know that our customers are a generous bunch and we are so thankful of their ongoing support for the charity.

"There are some amazing prizes up for grabs in our summer raffle and for just $2, you're also helping to change the lives of sick kids."

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Rosie Simpson, said funds raised through the Summer Raffle would help support sick kids and their families.

"The Woolworths Summer Raffle will help fund much-needed medical equipment as well as support vital research to find faster diagnoses, better treatments and ultimately cures for some of the most devastating childhood illnesses and injuries," said Ms Simpson.

"Every dollar really does make a difference in the life of a sick child. Every ticket sold will help us towards our goal of ensuring that every child - regardless of where they live - receive the best care.

"Every child deserves a chance at a happy and healthy life and with the support of Woolworths and their amazing customers, we can continue to help sick kids in hospital to get better and go home sooner with their families."

Tickets are available at Woolworths stores in the Northern Rivers region until 11 February 2018.