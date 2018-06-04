Menu
A new health survey has been launched today.
Health

Win $200 grocery voucher by sharing views on health services

4th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

A NEW health survey that has been launched today will ask the questions that no other official survey has asked before, in an effort to improve health services on the Northern Rivers.

North Coast Primary Health Network is asking residents to fill out the online survey and share their experiences and views about barriers and challenges in accessing and using local health services.

Everyone who completes the survey will have the opportunity to go into a draw to win one of five $200 grocery vouchers.

The health network's acting chief executive, Sharyn White, said this information was vital to "ensure we create the best health solutions for each North Coast community in the future”.

"Since 2016, NCPHN has funded 175 local organisations and health providers to deliver services to fill gaps and improve the health of people across the North Coast,” she said.

The survey will take 15 to 20 minutes to complete and all the information gathered is confidential.

NCPHN will analyse the information provided and draw from it insights and conclusions.

The findings from the survey, as well as data about the region, will be presented and discussed with local community members during September 2018.

More information about the survey results will be available online.

For more information, go to: www.ncphn.org.au.

The survey closes on June 17. To fill it out, visit the website.

