Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Stosur has never performed particularly well at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty.
Sam Stosur has never performed particularly well at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

How Sam plans to turn around awful record

by Leo Schlink in London
2nd Jul 2018 9:59 AM

SAM Stosur is banking on a changed mindset to deliver a Wimbledon first - second-week singles action.

The US Open winner carries an 8-1 advantage over China's Peng Shuai into the opening round with a possible second-phase clash with Daria Gavrilova a reward.

Making her 15th visit to the All England Club, Stosur is yet to survive the third round, tallying six-first round exits.

Can Sam Stosur make it to the second week at Wimbledon? Picture: Getty.
Can Sam Stosur make it to the second week at Wimbledon? Picture: Getty.

But a surge to the Mallorca Open semi-finals on grass with more aggressive tactics has left the former world No 4 hopeful.

"I feel really good. It's probably some of the best tennis I've played on grass in recent years," she said.

"I've just made a really conscious effort to try and stay up closer to the baseline and not do some of the things that I feel most comfortable on clay.

"Really worked hard to stay closer, take the ball a bit earlier, move forward whenever I can.

"Josh (Eagle) and I had a really good talk in Mallorca … he's just been really good being kind of on me to stick with it and every single time, just play each point the way you now you kind of need to.

"I am actually enjoying it. Sometimes a little out of my comfort zone, what I'm trying to do but it's good, it's fun.

"And I've really tried to have a different outlook on it that maybe what I've had sometimes coming here and just enjoy it. If this is the way that I want to play, then no matter what that's what I'm going to do.

Stosur, Gavrilova, Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic shoulder Australia's singles hopes.

Watch the ATP World Tour on FOX SPORTS. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

Show More
grand slam sam stosur tennis wimbledon 2018

Top Stories

    Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

    premium_icon Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

    Weather AFTER a few warm, sunny winter days the weather bureau expects things to get wet again.

    Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

    Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

    Business Two local brewers are celebrating after big wins over the weekend

    Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

    Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

    News A man who worked hard for the people of Richmond Valley has away

    BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

    premium_icon BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

    News Another popular business shuts its doors in Lismore

    Local Partners