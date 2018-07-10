Menu
Dominika Cibulkova argues over the line call on Monday. Picture: AP
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Cibulkova embroiled in sportsmanship storm

by Leo Schlink
10th Jul 2018 7:44 AM

CONTENTIOUSLY dumped from Wimbledon's seedings, Dominika Cibulkova has charged into the quarter-finals - only to be accused of poor sportsmanship.

Dropped from the seedings to accommodate seven-time champion Serena Williams, Cibulkova refused to continue her match during a line-call dispute before eventually downing Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4 6-1.

The match reached flash point when Cibulkova's return in the 10th game was called out and then corrected before Hseih's forehand landed back in play.

Hseih protested to umpire Juan Zhang on losing the point, setting off a 10-minute delay as both players plead their case with Zhang.

"It's my point," Cibulkova said, ignoring the fact she had stopped before Hseih's shot legally landed in.

Leaning on the net post while arguing with Zhang, Cibulkova said she would not continue but eventually relented.

Her cynical behaviour was blasted amid accusations she had claimed a point she knew did not belong to her.

Su-Wei Hsieh queries the line call.
Su-Wei Hsieh queries the line call.

Commentator and former great Tracy Austin said: "She has zero case, it's not her point."

Ironically, Cibulkova's surge to the last eight has her sitting at the top of the draw, usually the domain of the No 1.

The Slovakian will next play 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko, after the Latvian overcame a sluggish start to eliminate Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.

Italian Camila Giorgi swept into the last eight with a 6-3 6-4 success over giant-killing Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens continued the tournament's upset theme with a 6-3 7-6 (7-1) elimination of Karolina Pliskova.

Seeded sixth, Pliskova was the highest-ranked woman to reach the last 16.

Her demise leaves 11th seed Angelique Kerber holding that mantle now.

 

    Local Partners