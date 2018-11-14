William Crighton returns to Mullum

SO WHAT does bring one of Australia's hottest rising stars to Mullum Music Festival?

"The team have built up such a good festival there that real music lovers go to and every act they have on the bill is decent," singer-songwriter William Crighton revealed.

His whirlwind tour promoting his second album, Empire, began back in August at Cambridge Folk Festival, and has taken him around the UK, Europe, North America and Canada for the best part of 2018.

Having finished the Australian leg of his tour only a matter of weeks ago, William is feeling good about his final, official show for the year at Mullum.

"It's invigorating to go away and do those shows and this is definitely the most that we've toured this year...ever," William said.

"It's [going to be] a special show because it's going to have my brother, Luke, and my wife, Jules, and (drummer and collaborator) Reuben Alexander."

Returning to Mullum for the first time since 2016, William said audiences can expect the unexpected.

"Every show that we do is a different experience for us and the audience, so we just sort of, gauge it when we arrive and sort of take it from there."

Although now a seasoned professional when it comes to performing in front of crowds, William is still grateful of the support from his friends, family and fans.

"They keep showing up to the gigs and I am humbled every time that we do sell out a gig, just because it is one thing to play it and to have these feelings and things that you want to fulfil in music, but it's another blessing altogether to have people come and actually enjoy what you do," he said.

"You know, I have a good, strong following that's building, and I don't take that for granted, that's for sure."

William also shared some advice for those making their Mullum debut.

"Don't stress too much - just don't stress," he said.

"Be yourself and don't worry about what the music industry tells you you should be; you just be what you want to be."