William: ‘Absolutely fine’ if my kids are gay

Prince William would “fully support” his children if they were LGBT

Prince William said he would fully support his children if they came out as gay or lesbian.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, was visiting the Albert Kennedy Trust in London who helps support homeless LGBTQ youth when he was quizzed on his offspring's sexuality, reports The Sun.

Asked about what his reaction would be if George, Charlotte or Louis identified as gay or lesbian William answered "obviously it would be absolutely fine by me."

He admitted that it was a subject that he had been asked about before and one that he and Kate had previously discussed.

According to the MailOnline he said: "The one thing I'd be worried about is how they - particularly the roles my children fill - is how that is going to be interpreted and seen.

"So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.

"It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them."

Prince William spoke to current and former service users. Picture: Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP

And while the father-of-three said he would be accepting of their sexuality, he admitted that had his concerns about the prejudice that the LGBTQ community still face today.

According to the Telegraph, he added: "It worries me how many barriers, persecution and hate they'd face.

"But that's for all of us to try and correct."

Tim Sigsworth, the charity's chief executive, said the royal's comments would make a "massive difference" and would convey "a message that we need to support, and empower LGBT people".

His groundbreaking comments came during his visit to the AKT in London on Wednesday, where he learned about the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness and the unique approach that the organisation is taking to tackling the problem.

He received a colourful gift bag during the visit. Picture: Jonathan Brady — WPA Pool/Getty Images

This is not the first time that Prince William has shown his support towards the LGBTQ community having appeared on the cover of leading gay men's magazine Attitude back in 2016 and was the first royal to do so.

According to The Mail On Sunday, it was Lady Gaga who persuaded William to lend his support to the AKT.

It reported: "They met during the campaign and they've kept in touch. Lady Gaga encouraged him to get involved with AKT as she has previously done work with them.

"The stories she shared with him inspired him to lend a hand."

His visit was the first made by a member of the royal family to an LGBTQ youth charity.

Speaking ahead of William's visit, Tim Sigsworth said: "The impact of homelessness is very damaging to LGBTQ+ young people, with high rates and incidences of mental health issues, sexual exploitation, substance misuse, HIV and sexual health issues.

"In this 30th anniversary year of akt, and as the first charity in the world to respond to the crisis of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, today's visit from HRH The Duke Of Cambridge is a hugely significant step forward in raising awareness of this important issue."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission