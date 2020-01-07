Menu
AMBER ALERT: Ballina Shire Council has issued an amber alert for blue-green algae at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.
Will you still swim in the lake during amber alert?

Graham Broadhead
7th Jan 2020 12:00 AM

ALL EYES are on the water at Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head with Ballina Shire Council last week continuing an amber alert for blue-green algae at the popular swimming spot.

While an amber alert means the lake is still okay for swimming and other water recreation, council says any slicks or scums on the water should be avoided.

These slicks are concentrated areas of what is called cyanobacteria and could present a health risk, council warns.

At an amber alert level, council will monitor the water weekly.

If the lake reaches a red-alert status, swimming is then not allowed.

The lake has reached a red-alert level during the peak summer months in past years.

An aerator operates from 8am to 6pm each day over summer in a bid to reduce the risk of the algae becoming so concentrated so as to force the closure of the lake.

Council says lake users should check signage at the lake for updates on the alert level.

ballina shire council blue-green algae lake ainsworth
