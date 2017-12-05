Will you spend nine years saving for a house deposit?

The Bankwest First Time Buyer Report reveals the deposit challenges of would-be home-owners across 421 local government areas.

NORTHERN Rivers couples will scrimp and save for up to nine years before they will have a house deposit of 20 per cent.

Research released today shows how hard it is for first home buyers to break into our region's housing market.

It shows couples will spend 9.1 years saving for a deposit in Byron Bay where the average couple earns $90,200 a year.

CoreLogic's July real estate report showed the median house price was $850,000 in the Byron Bay council area but it was $1.53 million in the Byron Bay township.

There's a six-year wait in Ballina where the July median house price was $605,000.

Lismore families can expect to spend four years saving while Kyogle and Richmond Valley residents will save for more than three years.

CoreLogic figures show the Lismore area's July median house price was $370,000 while Richmond Valley was $285,000.

The shortest wait to save a deposit is in Kyogle where couples earn on average $82,000 and the region's median house price is $280,000.

The NSW house deposit wait is six years and the national average is 4.6 years.

Property expert Garrick Small said lower wages and rising real estate prices meant it could be tougher for first home buyers to enter our market compared to those in Brisbane.

The CQU associate professor said local residents could look for lenders that offered a 10 per cent deposit option to get into their homes sooner.

This would require borrowers to take out mortgage insurance on top of other home buying costs.

Associate Professor Small said smaller deposits could have a positive impact on the local real estate market because buyers would have more money to spend on their new homes.

"In the short term, people would have a little bit of a burden lifted off them when they are buying and it would stimulate the markets," Prof Small said.

Homeloanexperts.com.au managing director Otto Dargan said cutting back on spending was the key to getting into a new home sooner.

"Saving a deposit isn't easy and if you can't cut back on your lifestyle then you'll be stuck renting for life," Mr Dargan said.

"Unfortunately, we often get calls from people in their 50s who have never bought a home and they likely never will.

"Taking action while you are young is critical to making sure that you don't end up in financial mess at retirement."

Bankwest's Donna Dalby said the extension of the $20,000 home owners grant for new homes would help families across our region break into the housing market sooner. -NewsRegional