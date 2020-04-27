Will you download the COVID-19 app?

The new government app "CovidSafe" is seen on a television monitor during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday, April 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The new government app "CovidSafe" is seen on a television monitor during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday, April 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

RESIDENTS have been urged to download the new voluntary coronavirus app, COVIDSafe.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said: “I have downloaded it. It is going to help us lift restrictions and get businesses open sooner”.

“By downloading this app, you will save lives and you will save livelihoods,” Mr Hogan said.

“It’s important Australians know we are winning this battle, but it’s not over yet.

“Downloading the app will get us one step closer to normality resuming.

“The more people who download this app, the safer our community will be and the sooner restrictions can be safely lifted.

“This uses technology to automate and improve what health officials already do manually.”

“COVIDSafe speeds up the process of identifying people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus, quickly stopping further spread of the virus in the community.”

To be effective, users should have the app running in the background when they are coming into contact with others. Your phone does not need to be unlocked for the app to work. It then securely makes a “digital handshake”, which notes the date and time, distance and duration of the contact. All information collected by the app is securely encrypted and stored in the app on the user’s phone. No-one, not even the user, can access it.

Unless and until a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, no contact information collected in the app is disclosed or able to be accessed. Then once the person agrees and uploads the data, only the relevant public health officials will have access to information. The only information they are allowed to access is that of close contacts – when a person has come within approximately 1.5m of another app user for 15 minutes or more.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is over and Australia no longer needs the app, the app and the information on it will be deleted permanently.

The App can be downloaded from the App stores.