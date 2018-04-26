Will wedding venues be banned on rural properties?

Ballina Shire Council will consider banning rural wedding reception and event venues.

BALLINA Shire Council will look at banning function or wedding venues on rural properties.

Councillor Phillip Meehan put forward a notice of motion for the council to prepare a planning proposal in relation to the issue at today's general meeting.

The planning proposal will potentially amend 2012 and 1987 local environment plans to ban facilities such as wedding reception venues in rural-zoned and environmentally protected areas of the Ballina Shire.

Resident Peter Blackwood, who last month spoke to the council against a wedding reception venue in Teven, again fronted the council on the issue today.

Mr Blackwood urged councillors to support the motion, claiming such venues "fail the rural character test".

He said the motion would "provide certainty" for both development applicants and ratepayers and reduce confrontation between the parties.

"The Ballina Shire needs to retain the beauty of its quiet, rural areas," he said.

"There are ample opportunities for people to operate wedding reception venues in Ballina shire without resorting to small rural acreages.

Cr Meehan said the motion would be "only the beginning" of a lengthy process.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader feared it would be a "blanket approach" and wouldn't necessarily be the most appropriate.

She suggested assessing venues on a case-by-case basis.

Cr Keith Williams queried whether 1987 LEP legislation could, in fact, be changed.

The council's group manager for development and environmental health Matthew Wood said this would need to be investigated.

Cr Ben Smith said there were other venues, including sometimes under-utilised community halls, already available for use.

"We've got all these other venues," he said. "It could help improve the use of our existing resources."

Councillors voted unanimously in support of the motion.

Cr Sharon Parry was absent.