Will we ever get trains back?

The last train to use the Lismore Railway station in 2004. Photo The Northern Star Archives

MAY 16 has come around once again.

Anyone who doesn't know the significance of this date needs to brush up on their local history.

May 16, 2004 - exactly 14 years ago today - was the day the Casino to Murwillumbah train was axed.

Some say the region has never been quite the same since.

No longer can you hop on a lovely scenic train ride from Lismore to Byron Bay.

Nor is Murwillumbah in the Tweed Valley connected to its neighbouring Richmond and Brunswick Valleys as it once was, when the trains tooted their way through the hills and valleys of the Burringbar Range.

For those who don't know, the trains were axed by the Bob Carr Labor Government in 2004 after much protest - but they had already been irreparably damaged years before when timetables were changed and services cut.

That led to an inevitable drop in patronage, which in turn created a political rationale for their demise.

The "surf train" which ran from Lismore to Byron Bay in the morning and returned in the afternoon has a particularly favourable memory for many growing up in the 1980s.

But that was axed well before 2004. All that remained at the end was the unpopular XPT, which ran at odd hours of the day.

Nevertheless, over the last 14 years the community fight to restore the train has never rested.

It continues today in the form of lobby groups TOOT - Trains on our Tracks - and Northern Rivers Railway Action Group.

Members of the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group support the reopening of the Casino to Murwillumbah rail line.

The story of their fight is well documented.

Once upon a time these groups had the full backing of local Nationals MPs (former Ballina MP Don Page, and Tweed MP Geoff Provest) when the Coalition was in long-term Opposition during the 16-year NSW Labor reign.

But when the Coalition finally assumed office in 2011, it commissioned a feasibility study on restoring the train which proved a nail in the coffin for trains ever coming back.

At more than $900 million, a figure never accepted by train supporters, it was simply not economically feasible given the relatively scant demand compared to capital cities.

The best alternative to restoring the train service was putting a rail trail in its place - something which could be a significant tourist drawcard at a fraction of the price.

Minister John Barilaro with Member for Ballina Don Page, East Ballina local Kris Beavis and Member for Lismore Thomas George, at the announcement that the rail trail will fall under the Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Today The Northern Star is putting the question to some of the key stakeholders in this ongoing debate - how do they want to see the valuable rail corridor used in the future.

Carve it up and sell it off? Bring back trains? Or build a rail trail?

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said his support was for a rail trail. "My support's behind a rail trial, I believe that's the best use for what are the old scenic rail routes that run through our region."

"Given the move now to driverless cars, we are just a few years away from lots of public transport being on our roads at very low cost."

The mayor said people did ask him about trains all the time, but there was "just not the numbers" living along the train route.

"It's an old scenic tourist route," he said.

"I haven't met many people who want to travel between Lismore and Murwillumbah on a daily basis."

Richmond Valley mayor said he also unequivocally supported a rail trail.

"Federal and state governments have given (a) clear direction there will not be rail services coming back," Cr Mustow said.

"If we don't preserve that corridor for a rail trail, it could be lost and not held by the community. (Then) the government may be tempted in future to carve it up and sell it to adjoining landowners.

Lismore City and Richmond Valley Council have joined forces to keep progressing the idea for a trail from Casino to Eltham, also allocating $15,000 each in funding for a business case for the project.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the best way to maintain the existing rail corridor as a community asset was to use it.

"That why I recently announced funding of $6.5 million for Stage 1 of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail that will revitalise small communities along the route, underpin our local tourism industry as well as boosting destination appeal encouraging visitors to stay longer and inject more money into our local economy," he said in a statement.

"Figures for a completed Rail Trail show a base case of 88,000 visitors per annum with direct expenditure from visitors of $18 million a year and providing 60 direct jobs and 300 indirect jobs for a total of 360 jobs."

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said the community and government had a responsibility to "use the corridors wisely" because they were a community asset.

"I completely support a multi-use option, and again I support cycle tourism and I think we need to preserve the corridors because we don't know what disruptors are coming. "I agree (that) the best way to preserve the corridors is to activate them. And we start using the corridors." Ms Smith said the difficulty was when conversation about the future of the rail corridor became one about public transport "but I think at this stage they are two separate conversations". She said having cycle paths on the rail trail did not preclude the return of trains in the future.

Even though Tweed has already been given the $13 million to build a rail trail in its stunning shire, Greens mayor Katie Milne is still trying to balance the demands of her constituents who insist the degraded tracks be kept in situ.

She has been contacted for comment.

Byron Shire is progressing a feasibility study for a multi-modal use of the rail corridor in a vision dubbed the "Byron Line". It would include a privately owned rail shuttle from Bangalow to Billinudgel, plus a cycling/walking trail alongside.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson has also been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, the Northern Rivers Rail Trail group has done pro bono engineering assessments on every bridge from Casino to Mullumbimby to establish

It's understood many of the timber bridges will need to be overhauled or rebuilt entirely with steel girders, as they are in severe disrepair.