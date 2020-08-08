Will Tweed’s Big Ferris Wheel keep on turning?

Tweed Shire Council is in favour of the Skyline Ferris Wheel

TWEED Shire Council has voted in favour of the Skyline Ferris Wheel coming to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

The attraction has been granted a two-year period to be enacted subject to availability from the date of consent.

This is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which may scupper any people visiting the attraction in the original planned period of August 31, 2020 to October 8, 2020.

This does not change the time frame of the wheel’s operation in Tweed which remains at five and a half weeks.

It was also suggested by Cr Polglase that the council look into the pricing of insurance of the wheel which he said was a sticking point for the operators.

“The advice I’ve received is that they wouldn’t be bringing the wheel to the Tweed Shire because it’s way more than they pay in other areas of local government.”

Cr Polglase said that the operators were expected to pay an $89,000 contribution to the public liability insurance on top of a $10,000 licencing fee to the Tweed Council.

The council agreed to the amendment that the insurance or indemnity that indemnifies the council to an appropriate level.

“If we do what I’ve asked the council to do and ask these three shires about what they’ve charged … I am sure that we can come to an outcome that’s suitable for them and us.”

Councillor Chris Cherry was supportive of the attraction coming to Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

“I am supportive of this proposal for our shire, I think it’s a great idea and I think it’s a good thing for our community.”

Cr Allsop said the wheel would help the shire’s stimulus.

“We are in COVID-19 times and I think the Tweed needs to grab stimulus where it can … the difference between this attraction coming to Tweed and not coming is how much it will cost them to be here,” Cr Allsop said.

The council’s vote was unanimous in favour Skyline Ferris Wheel coming to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

