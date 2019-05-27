Will they ban this? Serena reveals French Open outfit

SERENA Williams has made a bold statement with her French Open 2019 outfit a year after her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit" was banned for 'not respecting the game'. Chekc out what she will be wearing.

It was more than a fashion statement. The skin tight design was there to provide additional protection against blood clots which had caused the 23-time grand slam champion all kinds of issues after the birth of her daughter.

Medical assistance aside, Williams said she had hoped the outfit would inspire women.

It didn't get much of a chance with the Roland Garros organisers banning the outfit at future events.

"I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place," French Open president Bernard Giudicelli said last year.

The decision drew heavy backlash and the perfect response form the American who turned up on the courts at the US Open days after the "ban" sporting a purple tulle tutu.

Fast forward to the Australian Open at the start of this year and we were gifted with the bottle green Serena-tard, a short, one-piece short costume accompanied by a black rain-coat.

Serena Williams has revealed her 2019 French Open look.

One thing's for sure, Serena never disappoints.

So at last the wait is over, the Paris 2019 unveil has taken place and in true Serena style it's eye-catching, fashion forward and most importantly makes a loud statement.

Having worked alongside Off-White once again, Williams revealed another superhero look through her social media channels.

Serena Williams at the 2004 US Open.

A bold cape emblazoned with the words "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess" printed in French.

It is teamed with a matching full-length skirt complete with thigh split.

Standing firm for their tennis ace, Nike posted a tweet saying: "You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers."