What’s the weather doing in the Northern Rivers. Photo: Bev Lacey
Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

Jessica Lamb
25th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
If it does rain this Christmas, the Northern Rivers won’t be looking at more than about 2mm for the next two days according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

So it’s good news for those who like to celebrate Christmas Day and Boxing Day outdoors.

With temperatures from Tweed Heads down Byron Bay to Lismore and Ballina set to remain from 25 to 27 degrees, forecaster Jiwon Park said we can expect a cloudy summer day with a 20 to 30 per cent chance of rain.

Mr Park explained the chance of a light shower will increase on Boxing Day but shouldn’t be more than a few millimetres at most.

Moving through the weekend closer to the New Year, the easterly wind will begin to head north on Monday with temperatures peaking for the week at about 33 degrees.

The chance of rain will increase by Wednesday with the possibility of up to 15mm of rain collected in high 20s temperatures.

Lismore Northern Star

