Will the Nationals disown Kevin Hogan?

CROSS-BENCH: It is understood local members of the National Party will put forward a notice of motion to remove Page sitting member Kevin Hogan MP.

CROSS-BENCH: It is understood local members of the National Party will put forward a notice of motion to remove Page sitting member Kevin Hogan MP.

A NOTICE of motion about ejecting the sitting Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, from the National Party is rumoured to be on the agenda of a party meeting next month.

It is understood several key local National Party insiders have been angered by Mr Hogan's decision to move to the cross-bench, making good his threat to do so after a leadership spill resulted in new prime minister.

Now these members are allegedly discussing the wording of a notice of motion which could be raised at the next local National Party meeting on September 23.

It is alleged the notice of motion will look to remove Mr Hogan from the party, leaving him to run as independent candidate at the next election.

After Mr Hogan's sensational announcement, it is no surprise the more conservative elements in the National Party would be discussing dumping him from the party.

Ironically, many the community praised Mr Hogan's sidestep to the cross-bench as the gutsiest move he has made since he took his seat in the House of Representatives in 2013.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack said the move would not alter Mr Hogan's standing in the party.

"He wants to continue with the Nationals and at the next election he will have that Nationals banner over him and we'll be right behind him, and beside him, as he attempts to win the seat back,” Mr McCormack said.

"He has indicated that he is going to continue to talk about policies and form polices as he has always done in the past.”

Some argue the Australian party system has developed to the point where voters no longer vote for candidates personally; rather, they vote for parties.

Supporters of this line reckon because an individual is unlikely to be elected without the party label, the party money, the party workers and the party preference deals, a seat belongs to the party, rather than the person who was elected to fill it.

However, others argue the seat rightly belongs to the voters, who want their representative to exercise judgment on their behalf; which means if they decide to sit on the cross-bench, it means their member is acting in their best interests.

Chairman of Nationals' Page branch and vice-president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Andrew Gordon, declined to comment on the matter.

Mr Hogan was unavailable for comment.

The Northern Star has also contacted the deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and the National Party federal director, Ben Hindmarsh for comment.