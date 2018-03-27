Will the Border Ranges Rally come back to Kyogle?

ORGANISERS of the Border Ranges Rally have completed an eight day consultation period with Kyogle residents and property owners who may be affected by proposed road closures.

Members of the Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club (GCTMC) have door-knocked residents who live along the route as well as affected side roads to see how they felt about the proposed rally.

Vice President of the GCTMC Stephen Davies said it was all part of a process stipulated by Kyogle Council after the community identified a lack of advanced notification post the 2016 race.

Following the 2016 rally, the community identified the lack of advanced notification as an issue.

"Residents on the proposed closed roads within the 'stages' listed in the Council's March Newsletter have either been personally spoken with or if they were not at home when a club representative called to their address then a letter was left at the property with contact numbers for comment," Mr Davies said.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the rally was a fairly divisive issue for the community.

"In terms of the issues, you've got people who think it is an economic benefit to the community," she said.

"Other people don't think the economic benefit offsets the damage of our roads."

Cr Mulholland put up a Facebook post on her personal account on Sunday night asking locals to engage in a friendly debate.

"Why I put the post on my social media page was really to get people to articulate what the issues are for them," she said.

"I think it can help and inform council's decision making."

Council will decide the fate of the proposed rally once they have seen the results of the community consultation.

"I'm hoping it will come to the April meeting," Cr Mulholland said.

"We will decide if we are going to support it or not and if we choose not to then it won't go ahead and if we choose to it will."

Anyone who wishes to engage with council can do so by emailing their opinions and concerns to council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au.

"They can certainly contact their councillors and all of details are on the council website," Cr Mulholland said.

"I'd just ask people to be respectful in their dialogue and respect other opinions, it doesn't matter whether you are for or against the rally just be respectful."