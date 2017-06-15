21°
Will the Aviation Expo go ahead this weekend?

Samantha Poate
| 15th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
A FINAL decision on whether the Aviation Expo will go ahead this weekend will be made today at noon says Lismore City Council's Danielle Hanigan.

"We haven't made a final decision yet but its not the sort of event that you can hold in the wet weather for the safety of the planes and aerobatics,” Ms Hanigan said.

"If the adverse weather continues then we will look to postpone the event.”

If the event is postponed the next proposed date is July 29.

"I think everyone is really crossing their fingers that the weather is going to come good towards the end of the week.”

"If it is not going to rain on the day it will go ahead, the ground is wet and all that means is that parking on-site is very limited so we have organised free shuttle buses from the CBD.”

The event has some spectacular activities lined up for everyone, including a visit from the RAAF C-17A Globemaster and the Paul Bennett aerobatic display.

"Come along its a great day for the whole family whether or not you are a aviation enthusiast or not, I think there will be something for everyone.”

Lismore Northern Star

