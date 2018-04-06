Will Star Wars recast Princess Leia?

Should the role of Princess Leia (played by the late Carrie Fisher) be recast? Picture: Lucasfilm

Should the role of Princess Leia (played by the late Carrie Fisher) be recast? Picture: Lucasfilm

FANS are petitioning to recast Princess Leia in the ninth instalment of the Star Wars franchise after the tragic death of Carrie Fisher.

However, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has publicly stated that he's not on board with the idea to recast Fisher - who died in 2016 - in her most iconic role, according to Fox News.

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Force Awakens panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. Richard Shotwell/AP

An online petition has nearly reached 11,000 signatures calling for Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios to recast Princess Leia with famed actor Meryl Streep, who was a friend of Fisher.

Rumours circulated that Episode IX had to undergo extensive rewrites after Fisher's passing as her character had a big role.

In a recent interview with Collider, Hamill was asked about a possible recasting.

"I don't know what the specific plans were for the character, but since Han was more prominent in VII, Luke was more prominent in VIII, we assumed that Leia would be more prominent in IX, especially with the dynamic of Kylo Ren being her son," Hamill said, according to Fox News.

Carrie Fisher (as Princess Leia) died in 2016. Picture: Supplied

"I think it would be tough recasting because she's so indelibly linked to that character," he said.

"They've already ruled out the idea of computer generating her performance like they did with Peter Cushing, so gee, that's got to be a really, not an insurmountable problem, but … I know the script had been developed enough so when we lost her they had to go back to square one.

"She's irreplaceable as far as I'm concerned."

This article has been edited and republished from Fox News with permission.