Blues a winner on big opening trade day

Will Setterfield wants to join the Blues.

CARLTON completed a triumphant opening trade day after securing the AFL's best fitness boss and beating arch rival Essendon to midfielder Will Setterfield.

The Blues are also likely to beat Gold Coast in the battle for Sturt goalsneak Shane McAdam and trade him back to Adelaide as part of the Mitch McGovern deal.

Carlton announced the signing of fitness boss Andrew Russell, securing the contracted director of high performance after 14 years under Alastair Clarkson at the Hawks.

He will have as much influence as anyone at the club given his pedigree, saying he wanted a new challenge in his life.

Setterfield was the No.5 selection in the 2016 national draft, a pre-season ACL injury ruining his season as Carlton and Essendon pushed for his services.

He officially chose Carlton on Monday, with the Blues to offer a second-round pick for a player who has played two AFL games but plenty of time left for the clubs to negotiate.

Andrew Russell has crossed to the Blues. Pic: Michael Klein

GWS said that with Setterfield contracted until 2020 it was happy for him to remain unless an appropriate trade could be brokered.

Adelaide's determination to secure Stuart goalkicker Shane McAdam will form a key pillar of the Mitch McGovern deal.

Carlton and Adelaide had amicable discussions on the opening day of trade period with the Crows still asking for a pick for McGovern, close to pick 10, which the Blues believe is overpriced.

Both Gold Coast and Carlton are keen to secure McAdam under the AFL's pre-draft allowances, with McAdam free to choose either club in a similar method to free agency.

West Coast's Jeremy McGovern hugs brother Mitch after the grand final. Pic: Michael Klein

It is understood he wants to remain in Adelaide, and Carlton can guarantee that by securing him then trading him back with a high pick to secure key tall McGovern.

Sturt football manager Chris Trapp said with his elite chasing and tackling skills plus high marking ability he was ready to step up to AFL level.

McAdam is the cousin of Carlton's Sam Petrevski-Seton after coming from WA town Halls Creek via Claremont and Adelaide then amateur football last year.

"He has that elite pressure once the ball hits the ground and he has really good high marking ability as well. He has moved away from home with his schooling in Perth so he would be OK with living away from home but like many kids they are happy to stay in Adelaide where they are settled too."

Sturt's Shane McAdam in action. Pic: AAP

Carlton now has picks 25 and 27 after the Tom Lynch compensation filtered into the draft order.

Given Carlton has those two picks, likely McAdam and future draft picks a trade will be brokered even if the two clubs spend some time haggling over McGovern's price.

Carlton is still keen on GWS midfielder Dylan Shiel, with list boss Steve Silvagni not ruling out the Blues handing over their No.1 overall pick if he became available.

But Shiel is still yet to make up his mind about his destination, with Hawthorn, St Kilda, Carlton, Essendon and current club GWS still in the mix.