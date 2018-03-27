Will quarry closure impact highway upgrades?

The RMS believes the closure of a quarry in Wardell won't hurt progress on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

ROADS and Maritime Services have responded to the decision to end quarry operations at Wardell.

Ballina Shire Council last week rejected a bid for Quarry Solutions to have operation allowances extended on Eaton's Quarry on Old Bagotville Rd.

The quarry had been among those supplying the ongoing Ballina to Woolgoolga Pacific Highway upgrade.

Residents told the council noise and dust from the quarry had been posing a serious impact on their lives, while deputy mayor Keith Williams said it was making their lives a "living hell".

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesman said they didn't believe the decision would make any difference to the upgrade's scheduled completion in 2020.

"Quarry Solutions is one supplier of nine material supply agreements with Roads and Maritime Services for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade," the spokesman said.

"Quarry Solutions supply material to the upgrade from a number of quarries.

"Roads and Maritime understands Quarry Solutions is looking at alternative sources of the equivalent material to supply to the project.

"Ballina Shire Council's decision is not expected to impact the delivery of the highway upgrade."