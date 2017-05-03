Will this Lismore clothing store reopen after the flood?

CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING: The Rivers store on the corner of Carrington and Conway streets, in Lismore Central shopping centre.

THE Rivers clothing store on the corner of Conway and Carrington streets in downtown Lismore has remained empty since its stock was decimated in the floods.

In recent days, a 'for lease' sign was also posted in the window of the large corner block shopfront.

The Northern Star contacted the Rivers chain's owner, Speciality Fashion Group, to inquire whether the chain was intending to pull out of Lismore.

In response, a spokeswoman from the company said Rivers would "definitely be reopening" in Lismore and was in "active negotiations" to renew its lease at the prominent Lismore Central store.

Rivers also has a large store in River St, Ballina.