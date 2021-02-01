Will popular outdoor leisure show go ahead?

THE popular Outdoor Leisure Show, which is run by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service as its main fundraising event, will not go ahead this year.

This is the second year in a row the event has been cancelled.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were plans to bring it back for 2021 at the Bangalow Showgrounds.

The Outdoor Leisure Show usually has more than 100 exhibitors and manufacturers from all over Australia.

It was the largest event of its kind in regional NSW.

However the service's regional marketing manager, Zeke Huish, said a difficult decision had to be made.

"We have seen a growing challenge to run our Outdoor Leisure Show event successfully in recent years with the event unable to be staged in 2020 due to COVID-19," he said.

"As organisers of the show and in light of the various COVID-19 impacts that have occurred this year, the Rescue Helicopter Service looked at various opportunities for the event to relaunch in 2021."

But it's not all doom and gloom.

The rescue chopper has announced a new partnership with the Norco Primex Field Days event held in Casino.

Mr Huish said it would see past Outdoor Leisure Show exhibitors given the chance to exhibit at Primex, with a contribution from their site fees to be donated directly to support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

"The opportunity to partner with Primex and to become one of their tier one charities of choice is very significant and we thank the organisers for their support," he said.

"As part of this transition we hope that many of our past Outdoor Leisure Show exhibitors will welcome the opportunity to display their products at the highly regarded Primex event, which attracted 22,500 visitors in 2018."

Primex organiser Bruce Wright said they were pleased to be in a position to "answer the call" and offer more support for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Planning for the 2021 Primex event, to be held May 20-22, is well under way.

Expressions of interest are now open and more information is available at www.primex.net.au.