Will penalty rate cuts hurt or harm the Northern Rivers?

On February 23 the Fair Work Commission announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rates in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

WORKERS in the Federal electorates of Page and Richmond will lose more than $30 million a year due to penalty rate cuts, according to economic modelling by union thinktank The McKell Institute.

And rural and regional parts of Australia will cop a bigger burden than the cities because regional workers are more dependent on retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy jobs and they are paid less on average.

The penalty rate cuts proposed by the Fair Work Commission will see Sunday penalty rates in the retail, hospitality, fast food, and pharmacy sectors reduced to current Saturday rates of around 150% of the base rate.

Casuals will be less affected, with no change to Sunday rates.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has argued that the Fair Work Commission proposed the rate changes as a job creator and to "level the playing field" between small businesses and big chains.

But according to the McKell Institute, almost 6200 workers in Page will lose $15 million a year - an average of $2445 per person - while in neighbouring Richmond, 7100 workers will lose $16 million.

"While many proponents of a reduction in penalty rate pay claim the changes will simply create more employment overnight, the reality is that a large number of regional and rural workers subject to a reduction in their pay are employed in firms owned by businesses based outside of their own community," the report argues.

"This means that any savings that these business owners will make from the cut in Sunday penalty rates may not feed back into the local economy."

Mr Hogan said it was a concern that some people would lose money but said the report ignored two key factors.

Firstly the Fair Work Commission had argued that if Sunday penalty rates were brought down to Saturday then more businesses would open on Sundays.

"They felt there would be increased economic activity and increased employment because more businesses would open on Sundays," he said.

Secondly, Mr Hogan said when Bill Shorten was a union official he traded away penalty rates for fast food chains and big retail employees, and as a result small businesses were losing out on Sundays.

The Fair Work Commission changes were designed to "level the playing field", he said.

"Is it fair the McDonalds, as a big business, pay $7 or $8 less than the privately owned cafe up the road?

He added that it was a "great irony" that it was Bill Shorten's tenure as Workplace Minister that the Fair Work Act was changed to order the Fair Work Commission to review penalty rates every four years and make a decision independent of Parliament.