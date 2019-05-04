Will on his way back to the Titans

LINING up in reserve grade may not be the most glamorous task for an NRL veteran but for Will Matthews, his return from injury via Tweed Seagulls presents a nice blast from the past.

As has been the case for much of his 12-year professional career, Matthews has endured a torrid run of injuries since returning to the Gold Coast last year.

The 31-year-old struggled to string consecutive games together in 2018 and missed the first seven weeks of the current season while overcoming a small Achilles tear.

He had been named in the extended Titans squad to face the Cowboys in Townsville last night but will instead be in Seagulls colours for their Intrust Super Cup home game against Norths this afternoon.

A Kyogle product, Matthews played under-19s footy for Tweed and was a member of their ISC premiership-winning outfit in 2007.

"It definitely brings back some good memories going back there,” he said, although not a single player remains in the side from when he last pulled on a Seagulls jersey eight years ago.

Of his injury battles, Matthews could only put it down to misfortune but noted they have made him appreciate his NRL opportunities that much more.

"Obviously you have got some players like your Cam Smiths that go pretty much their whole career with no major injuries and then other players seem to get the bad end of the deal,” the second-rower said.

A return to the Titans squad is not beyond reach for Matthews and he would join a number of players who grew up playing on the Northern Rivers.

Ballina junior Tyrone Roberts is captaining the side for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Ryan James a fortnight ago.