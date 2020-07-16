Will Nimbin ‘wasteland’ ever be redeveloped?

Fire destroyed a shed in Cullen St, Nimbin early Sunday morning. The structure was all that remained of the Nimbin Museum after a fire in 2014.

WELL-KNOWN Nimbin local Michael Balderstone has called on Lismore City Council to help improve the area in wake of the Cullen St fire.

On July 12, the shed located at the former museum site caught alight but there were no injuries or damage to surrounding buildings.

But now Mr Balderstone wants the council to commit to developing the area.

"It's pretty sad for Nimbin that nothing has happened on that site yet, especially when Lismore Council made such huge promises to help us get back on track," he said.

"I guess this fire is just another warning of 'hey can we get on with it?'.

"The middle of Nimbin is like a little wasteland."

The council's director of Partnerships, Planning & Engagement, Dr Sharon Harwood, said the council had plans to redevelop the area.

"Council has recently included the development of a Nimbin Masterplan in its Operational Plan 2020/21 and Economic Development Strategy to determine how the village grows into the future with a focus on planning controls, development, traffic management, character, heritage and ongoing village amenity," she said.

There is an amended DA involving the site which plans to undertake works to the western car park to the value of $153,000 to off-set the parking shortfall.

President of The HEMP Party Michael Balderstone feels Nimbin has not received the support promised by the Lismore City Council.

The amended DA also contains plans to create a footpath through the site, redesign the rear communal area, add an accessible ramp and delete the proposed Kombi Cafe in favour of a mobile food service.

"Council has kept kiboshing their (the developers') ideas and plans," Mr Baldersone said.

"They've got another DA, compromised again, they've got rid of some things … I think they nearly gave up … but they're hanging in there.

"Where's the help and support that they promised? It's just not there from council I reckon."

But Dr Harwood said the council was committed to Nimbin's development.

"Council is keen to progress the proposed development on the old Nimbin Museum site. This includes making sure it meets community expectations in regards to preserving the unique Nimbin character and streetscape," she said.

"The development has been called up by councillors and will be decided at the September council meeting."

Submissions on the DA close on July 29 and can be found at www.lismore.gov.nsw.au.